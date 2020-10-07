Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Civic

90,770 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

EX-L Leather Heated Seats | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

EX-L Leather Heated Seats | Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6010680
  2. 6010680
  3. 6010680
Contact Seller

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,770KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6010680
  • Stock #: F3NHTC
  • VIN: 2HGFG12029H004733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NHTC
  • Mileage 90,770 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Trade !!! Locally owned and properly serviced at a local Honda dealership.
2009 Honda Civic Silver EX-L Black w/Leather Seat Trim, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.


Recent Arrival! 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWD
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
16" aluminum wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2016 Hyundai Genesis...
 17,907 KM
$25,590 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 71,900 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 69,364 KM
$23,423 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory