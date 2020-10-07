2009 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 16" aluminum wheels Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine

