2009 Honda Civic

97,905 KM

Details

$8,490

+ tax & licensing
$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

DX-G

2009 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

97,905KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7429553
  Stock #: 1777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1777
  • Mileage 97,905 KM

Vehicle Description


NEW SAFETY

Clean Carproof No Rebuilt

Warranties and Financing available

asking $8490 or best offer

For more inquiries contact us at

Dealer permit # 4895


shop: 204-421-7767

Cell: 204-999-5858

Cell 204-930-3849


You can also visit our location at

600 Redwood Avenue

Winnipeg Mb

Our Working hours are

Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM

Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

