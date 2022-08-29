Menu
2009 Honda Civic

148,483 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Sdn Sport

2009 Honda Civic

Sdn Sport

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

148,483KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9226306
  • Stock #: 22449
  • VIN: 2HGFA16669H006453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Alabaster Silver Metallic]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22449
  • Mileage 148,483 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

