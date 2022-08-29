Menu
2009 Honda Civic

172,500 KM

Details Description

$9,299

+ tax & licensing
$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Cpe EX-L

2009 Honda Civic

Cpe EX-L

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

172,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9310264
  • VIN: 2HGFG11009H010760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 172,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Civic EXL comes loaded with LEATHER SEATS/HEATED SEATS/SUNROOF/ALLOY WHEELS/CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE.

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $131.35 bi-weekly over 48 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

