Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda CR-V

273,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

Contact Seller
2009 Honda CR-V

2009 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

  1. 5990160
  2. 5990160
  3. 5990160
  4. 5990160
  5. 5990160
  6. 5990160
  7. 5990160
  8. 5990160
  9. 5990160
  10. 5990160
  11. 5990160
  12. 5990160
  13. 5990160
  14. 5990160
  15. 5990160
  16. 5990160
  17. 5990160
  18. 5990160
Contact Seller

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

273,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5990160
  • Stock #: 07764
  • VIN: 5J6RE48759L804060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White (White)
  • Interior Colour Grey (GR)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 07764
  • Mileage 273,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner 2009 Honda CR-V EX-L 4WD with clean CarFax Zero accidents. This SUV has been cared for and it shows.
Loaded with factory Remote Start, heated seats, Leather interior, power sunroof, alloy wheels and more.
Higher KM's and priced accordingly. It runs and drives as nice as it looks. Everything works as it should.
Non smoker, no pets, no smells.

New Safety.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Side Curtain Airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Child-proof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Map Lights
CENTRE CONSOLE
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Chrome grille inserts
Rear seat heater ducts
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Door-pocket storage bins
Under seat storage bin
Upper & lower glove compartments
17" Alloy Wheels
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Outside temp indicator
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Maintenance Minder system
digital trip meter
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Real-Time 4-wheel drive
Drive-by-wire throttle
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Ambient console lighting
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Chrome tailgate garnish
Dual-deck cargo shelf
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass
Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
270-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: (6) speakers, subwoofer, WMA/MP3 playback, aux input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoland Inc

2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 220,500 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Pilot EX-L
 249,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue SV
 168,000 KM
$11,700 + tax & lic

Email Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

204-338-XXXX

(click to show)

204-338-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory