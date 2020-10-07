2009 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Side Curtain Airbags Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Child-proof rear door locks (3) rear 3-point seat belts Convenience Map Lights CENTRE CONSOLE Variable intermittent windshield wipers Remote fuel filler door release Rear intermittent wiper w/washer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Trim Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors Leather-wrapped shift knob Chrome grille inserts Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Media / Nav / Comm Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Comfort Door-pocket storage bins Under seat storage bin Upper & lower glove compartments

Additional Features 17" Alloy Wheels Leather-wrapped steering wheel Outside temp indicator Front & rear splash guards Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature Maintenance Minder system digital trip meter Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Real-Time 4-wheel drive Drive-by-wire throttle Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system (3) 12V pwr outlets Tilt & telescoping steering column Ambient console lighting Average fuel consumption indicator Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder Illuminated cargo compartment Chrome tailgate garnish Dual-deck cargo shelf P225/65R17 all-season tires Privacy-tinted glass Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners 2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter 270-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: (6) speakers, subwoofer, WMA/MP3 playback, aux input jack

