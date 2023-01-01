Menu
2009 Honda CR-V

202,000 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

2009 Honda CR-V

2009 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2009 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

202,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9629323
  VIN: 5J6RE48729L800161

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes loaded with LEATHER SEATS/HEATED SEATS/SUNROOF/BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE.

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $180.97 bi-weekly over 48 months at 6.99% OAC.

Visit our Website at http://famousmotors.ca/ to apply for financing or to get a pre-approval.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
