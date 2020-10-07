Menu
2009 Honda Fit

124,800 KM

Details

$7,494

+ tax & licensing
$7,494

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2009 Honda Fit

2009 Honda Fit

LX

2009 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$7,494

+ taxes & licensing

124,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6091296
  • Stock #: F3NHMM
  • VIN: JHMGE875X9S809957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Milano Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,800 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
15" lightweight aluminum alloy wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
5 Spd Manual Transmission

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

