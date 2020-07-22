Menu
2009 Honda Odyssey

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2009 Honda Odyssey

2009 Honda Odyssey

EX

2009 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  • Listing ID: 5389571
  • VIN: 5FNRL38409B501833

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2009 HONDA ODYSSEY EX 3.5L 6 CYLINDER 8 passenger with 215,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, cloth seating, power sliding doors, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3 player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $9999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, AND opportunity to upgrade up to NO TIME LIMIT WARRANTIES UPTO 240,000KMS.

Additional coverages available for key fobs, tire & rims, paint less dent repair, and upholstery rip/tear/burn coverage.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Child-proof rear door locks
2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
All-row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors
Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Wheel Drive
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Remote Keyless Entry
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Door pocket storage bins
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr rack & pinion steering
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Body-coloured door handles
Rear seat heater ducts
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Independent strut front suspension
Integrated glass antenna
In-Floor Storage
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Front splash guards
Outside temp gauge
Maintenance Minder system
8-way pwr driver seat
Rear Bumper Protector
3.5L SOHC SMPI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
Drive-by-wire throttle
Coin box
2nd row integrated sunshades
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Body-coloured side moulding
Rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
Pwr sliding doors
Instrument panel-mounted shifter
Ambient cabin lighting
Cargo area bag hooks
Cargo area rear storage well
Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
16" aluminum-alloy wheels
P235/65R16 all-season tires
2nd row Plus One seat w/storage
Pwr front & 2nd row windows w/driver auto-up/down
3-point seat belts -inc: front pretensioners
Independent double wishbone rear suspension
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
120-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: MP3/WMA playback, aux input jack, (6) speakers
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic control system
Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration system, 2nd row automatic controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

