2009 Honda Odyssey

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Child-proof rear door locks 2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) All-row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors Exterior Tinted Glass Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Convenience Remote Keyless Entry HomeLink Garage Door Opener Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Door pocket storage bins Variable-intermittent windshield wipers Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering (2) 12V pwr outlets Trim Body-coloured door handles Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Suspension Independent strut front suspension Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna

Additional Features In-Floor Storage Tilt/telescoping steering column Front splash guards Outside temp gauge Maintenance Minder system 8-way pwr driver seat Rear Bumper Protector 3.5L SOHC SMPI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine Drive-by-wire throttle Coin box 2nd row integrated sunshades Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system Body-coloured side moulding Rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight Pwr sliding doors Instrument panel-mounted shifter Ambient cabin lighting Cargo area bag hooks Cargo area rear storage well Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder 16" aluminum-alloy wheels P235/65R16 all-season tires 2nd row Plus One seat w/storage Pwr front & 2nd row windows w/driver auto-up/down 3-point seat belts -inc: front pretensioners Independent double wishbone rear suspension Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags 120-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: MP3/WMA playback, aux input jack, (6) speakers 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic control system Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration system, 2nd row automatic controls

