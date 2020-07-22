2009 Honda Pilot

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Child-proof rear door locks 2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) Side curtain airbags all rows w/rollover sensor Exterior Tinted Glass Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry HomeLink Garage Door Opener Variable intermittent windshield wipers Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Intermittent rear wiper/washer Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down Trim Body-coloured door handles Leather-wrapped shift knob Seating Rear seat heater ducts 60/40 split-folding 2nd row bench seat Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Comfort Overhead sunglass holder Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-wrapped steering wheel Tilt/telescopic steering column Front/rear splash guards Body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature Outside temp gauge Maintenance Minder system Hill start assist Drive-by-wire throttle 3-point rear centre seat belts Multi-functional centre console storage Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system Ambient console lighting Flip-up tailgate glass Conversation mirror Front 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners P245/65R17 all-season tires 2nd row folding centre armrest 2nd row overhead map lights Rear storage well 17" aluminum wheels T165/80/D17 spare tire Backup camera w/rearview mirror display Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: 2nd row automatic controls Rear cargo net & tie down anchors Active noise cancellation XM satellite radio w/3-month trial subscription Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags Active control engine mount system (ACM) 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control Advanced Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system 3.5L SOHC SMPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine Heavy-duty automatic transmission fluid cooler Heavy-duty pwr steering cooler Integrated trailer hitch IP-mounted shifter Pre-wired for trailer connection

