2009 Honda Pilot

Safety
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Child-proof rear door locks
2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Side curtain airbags all rows w/rollover sensor
Exterior
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Convenience
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Intermittent rear wiper/washer
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Power Options
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
Trim
Body-coloured door handles
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Seating
60/40 split-folding 2nd row bench seat
Security
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Suspension
MacPherson strut front suspension
Powertrain
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Additional Features
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Maintenance Minder system
3-point rear centre seat belts
Multi-functional centre console storage
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
P245/65R17 all-season tires
2nd row folding centre armrest
2nd row overhead map lights
Backup camera w/rearview mirror display
Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: 2nd row automatic controls
Rear cargo net & tie down anchors
Active noise cancellation
XM satellite radio w/3-month trial subscription
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
Advanced Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms
Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system
3.5L SOHC SMPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
Heavy-duty automatic transmission fluid cooler
Heavy-duty pwr steering cooler
Pre-wired for trailer connection
