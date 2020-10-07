Menu
2009 Honda Pilot

179,563 KM

Touring

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

179,563KM
Used
  • Stock #: 1689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Formal Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1689
  • Mileage 179,563 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW SAFETY LEATHER/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION/BACK UP CAMERA/TV DVD /HEATED SEATS/FOG LAMPS/
Clean Carproof No Rebuilt
Warranties and Financing available
asking $12990 or best offer
For more inquiries contact us at
Dealer permit # 4895

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Child-proof rear door locks
2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Side curtain airbags all rows w/rollover sensor
Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Trip Computer
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Remote Keyless Entry
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Intermittent rear wiper/washer
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
Body-coloured door handles
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Rear seat heater ducts
60/40 split-folding 2nd row bench seat
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Overhead sunglass holder
MacPherson strut front suspension
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front/rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Outside temp gauge
Maintenance Minder system
Hill start assist
Drive-by-wire throttle
3-point rear centre seat belts
PWR TAILGATE
2nd row integrated sunshades
Multi-functional centre console storage
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Ambient console lighting
Flip-up tailgate glass
Conversation mirror
Front 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
P245/65R17 all-season tires
2nd row folding centre armrest
2nd row overhead map lights
Rear storage well
17" aluminum wheels
T165/80/D17 spare tire
Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: 2nd row automatic controls
Rear cargo net & tie down anchors
2nd row heated outboard seats
Body-coloured front & rear parking sensors
Active noise cancellation
XM satellite radio w/3-month trial subscription
Body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn indicators
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
Advanced Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Honda navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition, rearview camera
Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms
Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system
3.5L SOHC SMPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
Heavy-duty automatic transmission fluid cooler
Heavy-duty pwr steering cooler
Integrated trailer hitch
IP-mounted shifter
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink interface
Wired for trailer connection

