2009 Hummer H3

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Exterior Trailer Hitch tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Bed Liner Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

