Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Accent

211,013 KM

Details Description Features

$2,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Accent

2009 Hyundai Accent

Auto L | *As Traded* |

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Accent

Auto L | *As Traded* |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 6207093
  2. 6207093
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

211,013KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6207093
  • Stock #: F3P3VM
  • VIN: KMHCN45C59U327150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Onyx Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Unwrap A Deal Is Back: WIN Up To $10,000 Towards Your New Vehicle Purchase! PLUS 0% For 84 Months AND $1,000 Stackable Customer Bonus On Select New Kia Models!

Don't Forget To Ask About The $500 Military And Grad Rebate Programs For Qualifying Buyers- See Birchwood Kia On Regent For More Details!

Birchwood's Buy From Home Program Is Also Still Available: Ask About Our Free "Contact-Less" Delivery!
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag On/Off
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2008 Acura TL As Tra...
 195,512 KM
$6,328 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 174,477 KM
$6,244 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento LX ...
 46,696 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory