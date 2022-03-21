Menu
2009 Hyundai Accent

131,567 KM

$1,990

+ tax & licensing
$1,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2009 Hyundai Accent

2009 Hyundai Accent

Auto GL ***AS-IS***

2009 Hyundai Accent

Auto GL ***AS-IS***

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$1,990

+ taxes & licensing

131,567KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8868701
  • Stock #: F4FMMY
  • VIN: KMHCN45C59U336396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sky Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4FMMY
  • Mileage 131,567 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.
How the Birchwood As-Is Program benefits the consumer:

- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for first time car buyers and value hunters.
- Public offer before wholesale.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
Body-colour bodyside mouldings
Body-colour waistline mouldings
Black front grille w/chrome accents
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Front/rear stabilizer bars
90-amp alternator
MacPherson strut front suspension
Shift interlock system
1.6L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine
55-amp-hr battery
Rear torsion beam axle
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front/rear floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
12-volt pwr outlet
3-spoke tilt steering wheel
Ignition immobilizer system
(3) assist grips
Air filter
Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Illuminated front ashtray w/lighter
Driver seat armrest
Rear centre armrest w/cupholder
Front centre console w/(2) cupholders
Remote fuel door & trunk releases
Front/rear door pocket storage compartments
Front seatback pocket
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, digital clock
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
8-KPH bumpers
Emergency internal trunk release
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Passenger occupancy sensor
Front seatbelt force-limiters & pretensioners
Dual front air bags -inc: passenger on/off switch
Micro roof antenna
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag On/Off
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

