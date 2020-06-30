2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Exterior Tinted Glass Front/rear mud guards Roof rack side rails Powertrain All Wheel Drive Transmission Cooler Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Roof mounted micro antenna Convenience Compact Spare Tire Front & Rear Floor Mats (3) passenger assist grips Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Windows Rear Privacy Glass Trim Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Chrome grille surround/slats Safety Front/rear crumple zones Child safety rear door locks Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Roof mounted side curtain airbags for all rows Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Seating 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions Front seat mounted side impact airbags

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST Battery Saver Energy-absorbing steering column 130-amp alternator Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer Lockable glove box (2) rear coat hangers Remote fuel door/hood release Seatback pockets Deluxe cut-pile carpeting Shift interlock system Pwr glass sunroof Pwr window lock-out button Engine-speed sensing pwr rack & pinion steering Body-side reinforcements Hood buckling creases/safety stops 2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer Cargo area under-floor storage Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Rear body-colour spoiler 18" x 7.0" 6-spoke aluminum wheels P235/60R18 all season tires Body-colour bumpers w/embossed black lower inserts Embossed black body-side moulding Heated pwr body-colour mirrors w/timer Body-colour liftgate handle w/chrome insert Deluxe door sill scuff plates Simulated leather door trim inserts 3.3L DOHC CVVT V6 engine Independent multi-link rear suspension-inc: gas shocks Pwr windows w/driver auto-down, illuminated switches 60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat w/adjustable headrests, fold flat driver side, flip fold/flat fold passenger side Cupholders-inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors Dual sunvisors-inc: illuminated visor vanity mirrors, visor extensions Front centre console-inc: storage, armrest Integrated door armrests w/map pockets, silver door handles Silver accented instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock Warning lights-inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt Woodgrain trim-inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Shiftronic Front seat belts-inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass, HomeLink integrated transceiver Lighting-inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, ignition

