2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

Media / Nav / Comm
Roof mounted micro antenna
Convenience
(3) passenger assist grips
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Trim
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Chrome grille surround/slats
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Roof mounted side curtain airbags for all rows
Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Seating
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Additional Features
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Remote fuel door/hood release
Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
Pwr window lock-out button
Engine-speed sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
Hood buckling creases/safety stops
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Cargo area under-floor storage
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
18" x 7.0" 6-spoke aluminum wheels
P235/60R18 all season tires
Body-colour bumpers w/embossed black lower inserts
Embossed black body-side moulding
Heated pwr body-colour mirrors w/timer
Body-colour liftgate handle w/chrome insert
Deluxe door sill scuff plates
Simulated leather door trim inserts
Independent multi-link rear suspension-inc: gas shocks
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down, illuminated switches
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat w/adjustable headrests, fold flat driver side, flip fold/flat fold passenger side
Cupholders-inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Dual sunvisors-inc: illuminated visor vanity mirrors, visor extensions
Front centre console-inc: storage, armrest
Integrated door armrests w/map pockets, silver door handles
Silver accented instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
Warning lights-inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt
Woodgrain trim-inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Shiftronic
Front seat belts-inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass, HomeLink integrated transceiver
Lighting-inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, ignition
