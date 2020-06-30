Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Pro

204-298-0123

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

  Listing ID: 5354315
  VIN: 5NMSH73E89H291023

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Willow Grey (Silver)
  Interior Colour Black (WK)
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

--Local Manitoba--One owner--No Accident--2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with only 92,000 kms. All wheel drive, Sunroof, Leather interior, Heated seats, Cruise control and more. Safety certified. 1 Year Power train warranty included.

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Front/rear mud guards
Roof rack side rails
All Wheel Drive
Transmission Cooler
Trip Computer
Roof mounted micro antenna
Compact Spare Tire
Front & Rear Floor Mats
(3) passenger assist grips
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Rear Privacy Glass
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Chrome grille surround/slats
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Roof mounted side curtain airbags for all rows
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
DUAL EXHAUST
Battery Saver
Energy-absorbing steering column
130-amp alternator
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Lockable glove box
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
Shift interlock system
Pwr glass sunroof
Pwr window lock-out button
Engine-speed sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
Body-side reinforcements
Hood buckling creases/safety stops
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Cargo area under-floor storage
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Rear body-colour spoiler
18" x 7.0" 6-spoke aluminum wheels
P235/60R18 all season tires
Body-colour bumpers w/embossed black lower inserts
Embossed black body-side moulding
Heated pwr body-colour mirrors w/timer
Body-colour liftgate handle w/chrome insert
Deluxe door sill scuff plates
Simulated leather door trim inserts
3.3L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Independent multi-link rear suspension-inc: gas shocks
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down, illuminated switches
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat w/adjustable headrests, fold flat driver side, flip fold/flat fold passenger side
Cupholders-inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Dual sunvisors-inc: illuminated visor vanity mirrors, visor extensions
Front centre console-inc: storage, armrest
Integrated door armrests w/map pockets, silver door handles
Silver accented instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
Warning lights-inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt
Woodgrain trim-inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Shiftronic
Front seat belts-inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass, HomeLink integrated transceiver
Lighting-inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Imports Pro

Imports Pro

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

