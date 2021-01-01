Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

84,533 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

GL

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

84,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6369620
  • Stock #: F3RG4N
  • VIN: 5NMSG13D39H315008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Natural Khaki
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 2.7L V6 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V ULEV II 185hp 4-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD Natural Khaki Metallic

Beige w/Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim or Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CD/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, XM Satellite Radio.
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Steel Wheels
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine

