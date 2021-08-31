Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

160,579 KM

$8,992

+ tax & licensing
$8,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS AWD, Heated seats, Sunroof, No accidents

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS AWD, Heated seats, Sunroof, No accidents

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$8,992

+ taxes & licensing

160,579KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7812624
  • Stock #: F498KV
  • VIN: 5NMSH73E49H276986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F498KV
  • Mileage 160,579 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
DUAL EXHAUST
Transmission Cooler
Compact Spare Tire
Battery Saver
130-amp alternator
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Shift interlock system
Engine-speed sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
3.3L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Independent multi-link rear suspension-inc: gas shocks
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Shiftronic
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Pwr window lock-out button
Body-side reinforcements
Hood buckling creases/safety stops
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Roof mounted side curtain airbags for all rows
Front seat belts-inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
tinted windows
Rear Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Front/rear mud guards
Roof rack side rails
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Pwr glass sunroof
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Body-colour bumpers w/embossed black lower inserts
Embossed black body-side moulding
Heated pwr body-colour mirrors w/timer
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear window defroster w/timer
Lockable glove box
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
2nd row HVAC vents
Cargo area under-floor storage
Simulated leather door trim inserts
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down, illuminated switches
12-volt pwr outlets-inc: (2) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat w/adjustable headrests, fold flat driver side, flip fold/flat fold passenger side
Cupholders-inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Dual sunvisors-inc: illuminated visor vanity mirrors, visor extensions
Front centre console-inc: storage, armrest
Integrated door armrests w/map pockets, silver door handles
Silver accented instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
Woodgrain trim-inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Roof mounted micro antenna
Sunroof
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
120-watt amp
Driver Side Airbag
free XM activation & 3-month trial subscription
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
AM/FM/XM audio system w/CD/MP3 player-inc: (6) speakers
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
USB/AUX input
Audio Aux Input
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

