2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

168,800 KM

Details Description

$9,595

+ tax & licensing
Famous Motors

204-222-1400

LIMITED

LIMITED

Location

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

168,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8219763
  • VIN: 5NMSH73E79H245280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 168,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes Loaded with LEATHER SEATS/HEATED SEATS/SUNROOF/REMOTE STARTER/WINTER TIRES AND SUMMER TIRES WITH ALLOYS AND MUCH MORE.

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $133.44 bi-weekly over 48 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

