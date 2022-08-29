2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

- Listing ID: 9072385
- Stock #: F4P8TJ
- VIN: 5NMSG13E99H273341
-
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver
-
Interior Colour
Grey
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Mileage
176,000 KM
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Engine-speed sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent multi-link rear suspension-inc: gas shocks
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Shiftronic
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Rear window defroster w/timer
(3) passenger assist grips
Remote fuel door/hood release
Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
Cargo area under-floor storage
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down, illuminated switches
12-volt pwr outlets-inc: (2) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat w/adjustable headrests, fold flat driver side, flip fold/flat fold passenger side
Cupholders-inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Dual sunvisors-inc: illuminated visor vanity mirrors, visor extensions
Front centre console-inc: storage, armrest
Lighting-inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome
Silver accented instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
Woodgrain trim-inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Pwr window lock-out button
Hood buckling creases/safety stops
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Roof mounted side curtain airbags for all rows
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Front seat belts-inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Body-colour door/liftgate handles
Body-colour bumpers w/embossed black lower inserts
Embossed black body-side moulding
Heated pwr body-colour mirrors w/timer
16" x 7.0" 5-spoke aluminum wheels
P235/70R16 all season tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Roof mounted micro antenna
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.