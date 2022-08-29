Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,994

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
GL

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

176,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9072385
  • Stock #: F4P8TJ
  • VIN: 5NMSG13E99H273341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
DUAL EXHAUST
Transmission Cooler
Compact Spare Tire
Battery Saver
130-amp alternator
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Temporary spare tire
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Shift interlock system
Engine-speed sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
3.3L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Independent multi-link rear suspension-inc: gas shocks
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Shiftronic
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear window defroster w/timer
Lockable glove box
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
Cargo area under-floor storage
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down, illuminated switches
12-volt pwr outlets-inc: (2) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat w/adjustable headrests, fold flat driver side, flip fold/flat fold passenger side
Cupholders-inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Dual sunvisors-inc: illuminated visor vanity mirrors, visor extensions
Front centre console-inc: storage, armrest
Lighting-inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome
Silver accented instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
Woodgrain trim-inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Pwr window lock-out button
Body-side reinforcements
Hood buckling creases/safety stops
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Roof mounted side curtain airbags for all rows
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Front seat belts-inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
tinted windows
Rear Privacy Glass
Front/rear mud guards
Chrome grille surround
Front fog lamps
Roof rack side rails
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Body-colour door/liftgate handles
Body-colour bumpers w/embossed black lower inserts
Embossed black body-side moulding
Heated pwr body-colour mirrors w/timer
16" x 7.0" 5-spoke aluminum wheels
P235/70R16 all season tires
Automatic Transmission
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
MP3 Player
Roof mounted micro antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Cloth Interior
aux audio input jack
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

