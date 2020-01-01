2009 Infiniti EX35

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Additional Features XM SATELLITE RADIO Driver Side Airbag Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.