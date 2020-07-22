2009 Infiniti G37

Vehicle Features

Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Halogen fog lights Convenience Rear Reading Lamps Front Seat Back Map Pockets Front/rear floor mats Front door map pockets (2) coat hooks analog clock HomeLink universal garage door opener Front overhead console w/sunglasses holder Windows Rear Window Defroster Safety Child safety rear door locks Front seat side-impact airbags Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Front/rear side curtain airbags Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Double wishbone front suspension Power Options Retained accessory pwr (2) 12V pwr outlets Trim Dark chrome-tinted front grille

Additional Features LED Tail lights Battery Saver Front/rear stabilizer bars Colour-keyed door handles Rear heater ducts Brake shift interlock Illuminated emergency inside trunk release Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering All-Wheel Drive Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes Dual chrome exhaust finishers Dual front overhead map lamps LATCh child seat tether provisions Colour-keyed side sill extensions Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass Bluetooth wireless technology Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down Chrome side window moulding Heat & ultraviolet reducing glass Rear hinged front armrest w/storage Aluminum door sill kick plates Fine vision electroluminescent gauges Remote pwr trunk release Anti-theft security system w/panic alarm (4) front/(2) rear cup holders Outboard passenger assist handles Leather/aluminum shift lever Fully trimmed illuminated trunk Advanced front airbags 3-point seat belts w/front height adjustment & pretensioners XM satellite radio w/3-month subscription Illuminated entry system w/front door step lamps One-touch pwr tilt/sliding glass sunroof w/sliding sunshade Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/2-position memory Driver entry assist system Aluminum accent pedals Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & extensions T145/80D17 compact spare tire Anti-scratch advanced paint Auto on/off bi-xenon high intensity discharge headlights Heat/ultraviolet reducing glass 3.7L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine Electronic limited slip differential Rear window in-glass diversity antenna, rear roof satellite antenna Rear bench seat w/fold-down armrest, locking trunk pass-through Centre gauge display w/trip computer, dual trip odometers Window activation w/key fob, key cylinder 18" x 7.5" split 5-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels P225/50VR18 all-season performance tires Aluminum console, door trim Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/integrated gauge cluster, 2-position memory Vehicle info system w/7" colour LCD, Infiniti multi-function controller-inc: outside temp display, vehicle maintenance info 7-speed automatic transmission w/OD, manual shift mode-inc: steering wheel mounted magnesium paddle shifters

