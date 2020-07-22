Menu
2009 Infiniti G37

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2009 Infiniti G37

2009 Infiniti G37

Sedan Sport

2009 Infiniti G37

Sedan Sport

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  Listing ID: 5389568
  VIN: JNKCV61F99M365379

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2009 INFINITI G37X SPORT 3.7L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 200,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, heated leather seating, sunroof, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/USB/AUX/BLUETOOTH, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $9999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, AND opportunity to upgrade up to NO TIME LIMIT WARRANTIES UPTO 240,000KMS.

Additional coverages available for key fobs, tire & rims, paint less dent repair, and upholstery rip/tear/burn coverage.

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tire Pressure Monitor
Halogen fog lights
Rear Reading Lamps
Front Seat Back Map Pockets
Front/rear floor mats
Front door map pockets
(2) coat hooks
analog clock
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Front overhead console w/sunglasses holder
Rear Window Defroster
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat side-impact airbags
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Retained accessory pwr
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Dark chrome-tinted front grille
LED Tail lights
Battery Saver
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Colour-keyed door handles
Rear heater ducts
Brake shift interlock
Illuminated emergency inside trunk release
Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
All-Wheel Drive
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes
Dual chrome exhaust finishers
Dual front overhead map lamps
LATCh child seat tether provisions
Colour-keyed side sill extensions
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Bluetooth wireless technology
Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down
Chrome side window moulding
Heat & ultraviolet reducing glass
Rear hinged front armrest w/storage
Aluminum door sill kick plates
Fine vision electroluminescent gauges
Remote pwr trunk release
Anti-theft security system w/panic alarm
(4) front/(2) rear cup holders
Outboard passenger assist handles
Leather/aluminum shift lever
Fully trimmed illuminated trunk
Advanced front airbags
3-point seat belts w/front height adjustment & pretensioners
XM satellite radio w/3-month subscription
Illuminated entry system w/front door step lamps
One-touch pwr tilt/sliding glass sunroof w/sliding sunshade
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/2-position memory
Driver entry assist system
Aluminum accent pedals
Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & extensions
T145/80D17 compact spare tire
Anti-scratch advanced paint
Auto on/off bi-xenon high intensity discharge headlights
Heat/ultraviolet reducing glass
3.7L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Electronic limited slip differential
Rear window in-glass diversity antenna, rear roof satellite antenna
Rear bench seat w/fold-down armrest, locking trunk pass-through
Centre gauge display w/trip computer, dual trip odometers
Window activation w/key fob, key cylinder
18" x 7.5" split 5-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels
P225/50VR18 all-season performance tires
Aluminum console, door trim
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/integrated gauge cluster, 2-position memory
Vehicle info system w/7" colour LCD, Infiniti multi-function controller-inc: outside temp display, vehicle maintenance info
7-speed automatic transmission w/OD, manual shift mode-inc: steering wheel mounted magnesium paddle shifters

