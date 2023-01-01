Menu
2009 Infiniti G37

185,000 KM

Details Description

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2009 Infiniti G37

2009 Infiniti G37

Sedan x

2009 Infiniti G37

Sedan x

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9798619
  • VIN: JNKCV61F09M350639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes Loaded with options like LEATHER SEATS/HEATED SEATS/PANORAMIC ROOF/BACKUP CAM/BLUETOOTH/DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL/MEMORY SEAT/AND MUCH MORE.

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $144.29 bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

Visit our Website at http://famousmotors.ca/ to apply for financing or to get a pre-approval.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

