2009 Jaguar XF

Vehicle Features

Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror Automatic dual-zone climate control system w/air filtration Safety Front & rear side curtain airbags Alloy space saver spare wheel & tire Seating 60/40 split folding rear seat

Additional Features active head restraints 4-wheel anti-lock vented disc brakes Rear-wheel drive LED tail lamps Heated rear window Homelink 3-channel garage door/entry gate opener Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down Front seat mounted side airbags Electric parking brake 1-touch tilt/slide pwr glass moonroof Bright mesh grille insert w/chrome surround Bright side window surrounds Rain-sensing variable-intermittent wipers Driver/front passenger lumbar support Phosphor blue halo illumination & interior lighting Drive-away locking JaguarSense glovebox & overhead light operation Driver/front passenger telescoping sunvisors w/vanity mirrors Security system w/perimeter alarm TRAC dynamic stability control Dual stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor 3-point restraints w/pretensioners for all seating positions LATCH child seat tether anchors Softgrain leather stitched & tailored instrument panel & door top rolls Jaguar Smart Key System w/push-button start & passive entry Navigation system w/DVD-mapping & voice guidance Bluetooth wireless technology for cell phone Blind Spot Monitor Speed sensitive variable ratio pwr rack & pinion steering Auto-dimming heated pwr mirrors w/puddle lamps, 2-position memory (3) front, (2) rear cupholders Pwr adjustable steering column for height, reach, entry & exit tilt-away, 2-position memory Front & rear premium floor mats P255/35YR20 front & P285/30YR20 rear performance tires 6-speed automatic transmission w/Jaguar Sequential Shift, JaguarDrive rotary gear selector w/Winter and dynamic modes, steering wheel mounted paddles 3-spoke leather steering wheel w/remote controls for audio, cruise control, Bluetooth, JaguarVoice JaguarVoice voice-activated controls for phone, audio, climate control, navigation 20" x 8.5" front & 20" x 9.5" rear "Volans" alloy wheels Auto-on/off bi-xenon headlamps w/auto-leveling & concealed pwr washers 16-way pwr driver/12-way pwr passenger active ventilated heated & cooled bucket seats w/2-position driver memory 7" touch screen display w/controls for audio, climate control, Bluetooth, navigation Front center console w/storage compartment, aux pwr socket, armrest, 3.5mm aux input socket 4.2L DOHC 32-valve supercharged & intercooled V8 engine 4-wheel independent double wishbone suspension w/CATS computer active technology, anti-roll bars Bowers & Wilkins AM/FM/MP3 stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: portable audio interface, amplifier w/Dolby ProLogic II Surround Sound, (13) speakers plus subwoofer, 440 watts, Sirius satellite radio Front & rear parking aid w/rearview camera

