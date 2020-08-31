Menu
2009 Jaguar XF

96,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Citicar Canada

1-888-553-9213

2009 Jaguar XF

2009 Jaguar XF

2009 JAGUAR XF SUPERCHARGED*NAV*CAM*SUNROOF*PSTART

2009 Jaguar XF

2009 JAGUAR XF SUPERCHARGED*NAV*CAM*SUNROOF*PSTART

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

1-888-553-9213

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5763327
  Stock #: CCI00289
  VIN: SAJWA07C891R03352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Blue (Blue)
  • Interior Colour Charcoal (CHRC)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # CCI00289
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2009 Jaguar XF Supercharged is in pristine condition with high-tech styling inside and out. It has been known to be without a doubt the most attractive car Jaguar has accomplished in decades.This sleek and stealthy sedan is very intriguing to look at particularity the rear as the LED tail lamps resemble that of the Aston Martin. Fully leather interior, seating is very comfortable and spacious, high-tech, high-style dash with wood-grain striping throughout the inside bringing out a phenomenal appeal. The cabin overflows with neat details, such as a clever gear shifter dial, covered HVAC vents that rotate open, A push start button(located on console) that pulses red when you enter the car, and blue lighting around the instruments and dials. It has key-less entry, Push start ignition, 16-way Heated&Cooled front seats, sunroof, navigation with voice activation, premium sound system, AUX, USB, iPod, Bluetooth, satellite radio, and much more. Safety features include Front&Rear parking sensors, Rear view camera, Blind spot monitor, TRAC dynamic stability control. It is powered by a 4.2 Litre Supercharged V8 generating 420 horsepower paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission offers off-the-line acceleration and smooth handling, yet surprisingly great fuel economy.

Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.

Get offer @ https://www.citicarcanada.com/apply-finnancing/

*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH or 10000KM POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY ( Engine, transmission, differential, timing belt/chain, internally lubricating parts, electrical (starter/alternator), towing, roadside assistance and breakdown away from home!! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*

Vehicle Features

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Automatic dual-zone climate control system w/air filtration
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Alloy space saver spare wheel & tire
60/40 split folding rear seat
active head restraints
4-wheel anti-lock vented disc brakes
Rear-wheel drive
LED tail lamps
Heated rear window
Homelink 3-channel garage door/entry gate opener
Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down
Front seat mounted side airbags
Electric parking brake
1-touch tilt/slide pwr glass moonroof
Bright mesh grille insert w/chrome surround
Bright side window surrounds
Rain-sensing variable-intermittent wipers
Driver/front passenger lumbar support
Phosphor blue halo illumination & interior lighting
Drive-away locking
JaguarSense glovebox & overhead light operation
Driver/front passenger telescoping sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Security system w/perimeter alarm
TRAC dynamic stability control
Dual stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
3-point restraints w/pretensioners for all seating positions
LATCH child seat tether anchors
Softgrain leather stitched & tailored instrument panel & door top rolls
Jaguar Smart Key System w/push-button start & passive entry
Navigation system w/DVD-mapping & voice guidance
Bluetooth wireless technology for cell phone
Blind Spot Monitor
Speed sensitive variable ratio pwr rack & pinion steering
Auto-dimming heated pwr mirrors w/puddle lamps, 2-position memory
(3) front, (2) rear cupholders
Pwr adjustable steering column for height, reach, entry & exit tilt-away, 2-position memory
Front & rear premium floor mats
P255/35YR20 front & P285/30YR20 rear performance tires
6-speed automatic transmission w/Jaguar Sequential Shift, JaguarDrive rotary gear selector w/Winter and dynamic modes, steering wheel mounted paddles
3-spoke leather steering wheel w/remote controls for audio, cruise control, Bluetooth, JaguarVoice
JaguarVoice voice-activated controls for phone, audio, climate control, navigation
20" x 8.5" front & 20" x 9.5" rear "Volans" alloy wheels
Auto-on/off bi-xenon headlamps w/auto-leveling & concealed pwr washers
16-way pwr driver/12-way pwr passenger active ventilated heated & cooled bucket seats w/2-position driver memory
7" touch screen display w/controls for audio, climate control, Bluetooth, navigation
Front center console w/storage compartment, aux pwr socket, armrest, 3.5mm aux input socket
4.2L DOHC 32-valve supercharged & intercooled V8 engine
4-wheel independent double wishbone suspension w/CATS computer active technology, anti-roll bars
Bowers & Wilkins AM/FM/MP3 stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: portable audio interface, amplifier w/Dolby ProLogic II Surround Sound, (13) speakers plus subwoofer, 440 watts, Sirius satellite radio
Front & rear parking aid w/rearview camera

Citicar Canada

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

1-888-553-9213

