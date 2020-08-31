+ taxes & licensing
Certified 2009 Jaguar XF Supercharged is in pristine condition with high-tech styling inside and out. It has been known to be without a doubt the most attractive car Jaguar has accomplished in decades.This sleek and stealthy sedan is very intriguing to look at particularity the rear as the LED tail lamps resemble that of the Aston Martin. Fully leather interior, seating is very comfortable and spacious, high-tech, high-style dash with wood-grain striping throughout the inside bringing out a phenomenal appeal. The cabin overflows with neat details, such as a clever gear shifter dial, covered HVAC vents that rotate open, A push start button(located on console) that pulses red when you enter the car, and blue lighting around the instruments and dials. It has key-less entry, Push start ignition, 16-way Heated&Cooled front seats, sunroof, navigation with voice activation, premium sound system, AUX, USB, iPod, Bluetooth, satellite radio, and much more. Safety features include Front&Rear parking sensors, Rear view camera, Blind spot monitor, TRAC dynamic stability control. It is powered by a 4.2 Litre Supercharged V8 generating 420 horsepower paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission offers off-the-line acceleration and smooth handling, yet surprisingly great fuel economy.
Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.
Get offer @ https://www.citicarcanada.com/apply-finnancing/
*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH or 10000KM POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY ( Engine, transmission, differential, timing belt/chain, internally lubricating parts, electrical (starter/alternator), towing, roadside assistance and breakdown away from home!! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*
