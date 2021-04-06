Menu
2009 Jeep Liberty

191,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

Limited Edition

Location

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

191,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6857934
  • VIN: 1J8GN58K89W513213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 191,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $83.76/bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-XXXX

204-222-1400

Quick Links
