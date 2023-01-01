2009 Jeep Wrangler

$22,000 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 6 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9550240

9550240 Stock #: 3240

3240 VIN: 1J4GA39149L790238

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 102,648 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.