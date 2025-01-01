2009 Kia Magentis

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Reliable, comfortable, and budget-friendly. This sedan is perfect for daily driving with proven performance and value. Low mileage at only 157,000 KMs, this would make a perfect first car for a new driver! Reliable and fuel efficient 2.4 engine, cruise control, power windows and mirrors, alloy wheels, heated seats, aux and usb audio, folding rear seats. </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Dont miss out on this fantastic condition Sedan! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced to sell at only $7450 plus taxes.</span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto> Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Apply for financing on our website. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale </span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>DP#9491 <br /></span></p><p> </p>

2009 Kia Magentis

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Kia Magentis

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12475738

2009 Kia Magentis

LX

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1746122932266
  2. 1746122932805
  3. 1746122933281
  4. 1746122933769
  5. 1746122934270
  6. 1746122934785
  7. 1746122935317
  8. 1746122935834
  9. 1746122936309
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAGE228695308351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Reliable, comfortable, and budget-friendly. This sedan is perfect for daily driving with proven performance and value. Low mileage at only 157,000 KMs, this would make a perfect first car for a new driver! Reliable and fuel efficient 2.4 engine, cruise control, power windows and mirrors, alloy wheels, heated seats, aux and usb audio, folding rear seats. 

Don't miss out on this fantastic condition Sedan! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced to sell at only $7450 plus taxes.

 Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793. 

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. 

Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! 

See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca 

Apply for financing on our website. 

Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale 

 

 

DP#9491

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze Eco w/1SA for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Chevrolet Cruze Eco w/1SA 133,675 KM $8,951 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GLS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GLS 219,000 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Nissan Rogue SV 111,743 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2009 Kia Magentis