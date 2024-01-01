$6,950+ tax & licensing
2009 Kia Rondo
EX
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10977.0
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2009 Kia Rondo EX, available now at Westside Sales! One owner local Manitoba vehicle with no major accident claims. This bronze beauty has a spacious interior with charcoal cloth seats that are perfect for families or anyone looking for a comfortable ride. The Rondo EX is powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and comes equipped with an automatic transmission for easy driving. With 179,000 km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left in it.
The Rondo EX is packed with features that make driving enjoyable, including heated seats, cruise control, power windows, and power locks. You'll also appreciate the convenience of keyless entry. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a reliable and stylish vehicle. Just Safetied and Serviced.
Here are 5 of the Rondo EX's most enticing features:
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly winter mornings with heated front seats.
- Cruise Control: Relax on long drives and keep your speed consistent with the cruise control feature.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your vehicle with ease using the convenient keyless entry system.
- Power Windows: Effortlessly control the windows with the push of a button.
- Warranty Available: Drive with confidence knowing that your vehicle is protected by a warranty.
Come down to Westside Sales today to see this well serviced Kia Rondo EX!
Priced Right at Only $6,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Vehicle Features
204-488-3793