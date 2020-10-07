Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Land Rover LR2

126,617 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2009 Land Rover LR2

2009 Land Rover LR2

HSE As Traded*Low Kilometers/Locally Owned*

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Land Rover LR2

HSE As Traded*Low Kilometers/Locally Owned*

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6157221
  2. 6157221
  3. 6157221
  4. 6157221
  5. 6157221
  6. 6157221
  7. 6157221
  8. 6157221
  9. 6157221
Contact Seller

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

126,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6157221
  • Stock #: F3NVR5
  • VIN: SALFR24N79H148235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nazca Sand Metallic
  • Interior Colour Almond
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,617 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Please contact Goran at goran.mihajlov@birchwood.ca to proceed with purchase.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Premium Audio
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl Straight Engine
19" sparkle silver alloy wheels
Front airbags -inc: drivers knee bag
occupant detection system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 4,898 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Expre...
 240,423 KM
$8,970 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 39,223 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory