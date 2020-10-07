2009 Land Rover LR2

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Windows Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Premium Audio Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl Straight Engine 19" sparkle silver alloy wheels Front airbags -inc: drivers knee bag occupant detection system

