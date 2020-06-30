Menu
2009 Land Rover Range Rover

89,722 KM

Details

$19,991

+ tax & licensing
$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2009 Land Rover Range Rover

2009 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE *Very Special Opportunity*

2009 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE *Very Special Opportunity*

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

  Listing ID: 5328596
  Stock #: F38WKE
  VIN: SALSK25459A214301

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

89,722KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Zermatt Silver metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38WKE
  • Mileage 89,722 KM

Vehicle Description

An employee's 2009 Sport is available, this must be seen! The wheels are upgraded to 22 inch and look amazing against the exterior. Please call for the details!
We happen to know a guy and his Sport is here for sale! Low km and great condition. Please call to book an appointment and we can tell you all about this Sport and the guy!
Navigation-Hitch-Heated Front and Rear Seats-Power Sunroof and so much more! This is very rare for us to have one of these.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Audio-Upgrade Sound System
Audio-CD Changer

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

