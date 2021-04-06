Menu
2009 Land Rover Range Rover

167,000 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2009 Land Rover Range Rover

2009 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE Sport Fully Loaded

2009 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE Sport Fully Loaded

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6976712
  VIN: SALSK25489A202255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES;

2009 Land Rover Range Rover HSE SPORT 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 169,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, heated leather seating, sunroof, GPS/NAVIGATION, FRONT AND REAR SENSORS, REFRIGERATOR, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB player WITH HANDS FREE CALLING BLUETOOTH, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $13,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Air Suspension
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Climate Control
A/C
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Privacy Glass
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

