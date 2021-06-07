Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Lexus LS 460

154,112 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2009 Lexus LS 460

2009 Lexus LS 460

Technology Package AWD | Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Lexus LS 460

Technology Package AWD | Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 7180007
  2. 7180007
  3. 7180007
  4. 7180007
  5. 7180007
  6. 7180007
  7. 7180007
  8. 7180007
  9. 7180007
  10. 7180007
  11. 7180007
  12. 7180007
  13. 7180007
  14. 7180007
  15. 7180007
  16. 7180007
  17. 7180007
  18. 7180007
  19. 7180007
  20. 7180007
  21. 7180007
  22. 7180007
  23. 7180007
  24. 7180007
  25. 7180007
  26. 7180007
  27. 7180007
  28. 7180007
  29. 7180007
  30. 7180007
  31. 7180007
  32. 7180007
  33. 7180007
Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

154,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7180007
  • Stock #: F41N6W
  • VIN: JTHCL46F895000821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mercury Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with Comfort Features!
Highlight Features:

- Moonroof
- Heated & Cooled Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
_ Dual Zone Climate Control
- Reverse Camera with Clearance & Backup Sensors
- Navigation with Voice Recognition
- Rear Power Seats with Recline & Memory System
- Power Rear Window Sunshade
- Pre-Collision System
- Radar Cruise Control
- Heated Mirrors with Memory System
- Premium Mark Levinson Audio System with 19 Speakers
- Smart Key System
- Push Button Start
- Auto Leveling Headlamp System
- Power Trunk

and much more!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Keyless Start
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2018 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 35,143 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus RX 350 Lu...
 52,240 KM
$46,500 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus IS 300 Pr...
 62,514 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory