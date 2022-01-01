Menu
2009 Lexus RX 350

235,700 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2009 Lexus RX 350

2009 Lexus RX 350

AWD

2009 Lexus RX 350

AWD

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

235,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8091694
  Stock #: 07883
  VIN: 2T2HK31U79C122899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 07883
  • Mileage 235,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon!!! 2009 Lexus RX350 All Wheel Drive. Pearl white nd looks very nice both inside and out. This SUV has been cared for and it shows. Reverse camera added by previous owner. Compustar 2 Way Remote Start.

Previous USA vehicle that was Imported to Canada July 10/2011. Odometer in Miles @147,265

Tires are like new condition.

New Safety!!!

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicfinacial.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

