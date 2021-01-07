Menu
2009 Mazda MAZDA3

122,012 KM

Details Description Features

$3,601

+ tax & licensing
$3,601

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

GX *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

GX *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$3,601

+ taxes & licensing

122,012KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6496263
  • Stock #: F3TRM8
  • VIN: JM1BK34F891191421

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3TRM8
  • Mileage 122,012 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax.

How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag On/Off
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

