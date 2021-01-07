2009 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Steering Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Passenger Airbag On/Off Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.