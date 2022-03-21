Menu
2009 Mazda MAZDA6

124,896 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

s Sport

Location

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

124,896KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8916325
  • Stock #: P1272
  • VIN: 1YVHP81B595M42425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kona Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1272
  • Mileage 124,896 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*****COMING SOON, COMING SOON, COMING SOON****ULTRA LOW MILEAGE, V6, AUTO, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD****





*****VALUE PRICED, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
3
2
Trunk release
low oil pressure
low fuel level
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: element
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Power windows: front
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Body side moldings: body-color
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Total speakers: 6
Headlights: auto off
Rear seat folding
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Steering ratio: 16.2
Rear brake diameter: 11.0
Rear brake type: drum
Grille color: body-color
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.33
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Seatback
single disc
reclining
remotely operated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Silverline Motors

2015 Mitsubishi Outl...
 161,188 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Mazda MAZDA6 s ...
 124,896 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Forester...
 135,479 KM
$15,991 + tax & lic

Call Dealer

