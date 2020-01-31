Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Location

Gundhu Auto Sales

222 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J9

204-227-8028

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4628541
  • Stock #: 3383
  • VIN: WDDFH33X69J463321
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
2009 MERCEDES BENZ B-CLASS WITH BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY,HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER,SUN ROOF AND LOCAL MANITOBA VEHICLE

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL OR TEXT AT 204-999-3592 OR 204-227-8028

As our valued customers you will receive this package at no cost with this vehicle

1) NO CHARGE Engine Light Diagnosis.
2) FREE Tire Rotation with any oil change
3) FREE fluid Top-Ups with any mechanical service.

We have wide selection of CARS, SUVs, VANS and TRUCKs always give us call for latest Stock information and pictures.
Dealer permit number #9917

Gundhu Auto is located on 222-Mcphillips Street, Winnipeg (just at corner of Pacific and Mcphillips Street) & our business hour are from Mon-Sat 9:00am to 6:00pm

Follow us on Facebook/Gundhu Auto Sales Ltd.
Check out official website at https://www.gundhuauto.ca/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Gundhu-Auto-Sales-and-Service-Ltd/276494172395553
Financing available please call us for more information

All advertised to be true but not guaranteed

Gundhu auto is MPI Approved Manitoba Safety Inspection Station

Winter Tire Financing Available up to 4 years

We Do All Mechanical work here

*(Price not include GST and PST)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Halogen front foglamps
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Side curtain air bags
Exterior
  • P205/55R16 all-season tires
Power Options
  • Heated pwr mirrors
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch express up/down
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Silver-painted radiator grille
Seating
  • 60/40 split fold rear seatback w/flip forward cushions
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • outside temp display
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • ALUMINUM TRIM
  • 4-wheel pwr disc brakes
  • Bulb Failure Warning
  • Retractable cargo cover
  • dual-stage front air bags
  • Heated windshield washers
  • Rear intermittent wiper w/1-touch control
  • Centre console-inc: dual cupholders
  • Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic multi-function steering wheel
  • Tire pressure loss warning system
  • THERMATIC automatic climate control
  • Bottle holders in doors
  • Dual front seatback storage nets
  • Height adjustable cargo compartment floor
  • Dual side-impact air bags
  • ISOFIX child seat mounts
  • Automatic projector-beam headlamps
  • Locator lighting
  • Parabolic axle rear suspension
  • Selective damping system
  • Speed-sensitive pwr steering w/STEER CONTROL assistance system
  • 2.0L I4 engine
  • Height adjustable 3-point seat belts w/tensioners, belt-force limiters, automatic rear height adjustment
  • Height adjustable front bucket seats w/active head restraints, adjustable lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

