2009 MERCEDES BENZ B-CLASS WITH BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY,HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER,SUN ROOF AND LOCAL MANITOBA VEHICLE



FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL OR TEXT AT 204-999-3592 OR 204-227-8028



As our valued customers you will receive this package at no cost with this vehicle



1) NO CHARGE Engine Light Diagnosis.

2) FREE Tire Rotation with any oil change

3) FREE fluid Top-Ups with any mechanical service.



We have wide selection of CARS, SUVs, VANS and TRUCKs always give us call for latest Stock information and pictures.

Dealer permit number #9917



Gundhu Auto is located on 222-Mcphillips Street, Winnipeg (just at corner of Pacific and Mcphillips Street) & our business hour are from Mon-Sat 9:00am to 6:00pm



Follow us on Facebook/Gundhu Auto Sales Ltd.

Check out official website at https://www.gundhuauto.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Gundhu-Auto-Sales-and-Service-Ltd/276494172395553

Financing available please call us for more information



All advertised to be true but not guaranteed



Gundhu auto is MPI Approved Manitoba Safety Inspection Station



Winter Tire Financing Available up to 4 years



We Do All Mechanical work here



*(Price not include GST and PST)

Convenience Cruise Control

Rain-sensing wipers

Halogen front foglamps Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Side curtain air bags Exterior P205/55R16 all-season tires Power Options Heated pwr mirrors

Pwr windows w/1-touch express up/down Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob

Silver-painted radiator grille Seating 60/40 split fold rear seatback w/flip forward cushions

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

outside temp display

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

ALUMINUM TRIM

4-wheel pwr disc brakes

Bulb Failure Warning

Retractable cargo cover

dual-stage front air bags

Heated windshield washers

Rear intermittent wiper w/1-touch control

Centre console-inc: dual cupholders

Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic multi-function steering wheel

Tire pressure loss warning system

THERMATIC automatic climate control

Bottle holders in doors

Dual front seatback storage nets

Height adjustable cargo compartment floor

Dual side-impact air bags

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Automatic projector-beam headlamps

Locator lighting

Parabolic axle rear suspension

Selective damping system

Speed-sensitive pwr steering w/STEER CONTROL assistance system

2.0L I4 engine

Height adjustable 3-point seat belts w/tensioners, belt-force limiters, automatic rear height adjustment

Height adjustable front bucket seats w/active head restraints, adjustable lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.