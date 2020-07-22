Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

76,234 KM

Details Description Features

$11,991

+ tax & licensing
$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2.5L Local and Low Km

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2.5L Local and Low Km

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

76,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5655027
  Stock #: F3AACC
  VIN: WDDGF85X59F355554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,234 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes the km are real. Yes there is a clean Car Fax. Safety performed by a factory trained Mercedes technician. Yes this is going to sell quickly.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Temporary spare tire
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Variable Speed
Multi-Zone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

