2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

81,200 MI

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

6.3L AMG

Location

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

81,200MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9230824
  • Stock #: CONSIGN
  • VIN: wddgf77x29f316069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CONSIGN
  • Mileage 81,200 MI

Vehicle Description

2009 MERCEDEZ BENZ C 63 AMG 6.3 LITRE NATURALY ASPIRATED HAND BUILT ENGINES  WITH 81,000 MILES. CLEAN IN SIDE AND OUT WITH AFTER MARKET EXHAUST. REAL HEAD TURNER, GETTING MORE RARE TO FIND! COMES WITH FACTORY EXHAUSTS AND WHEELS 

LIMITED TIME OFFER 1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

