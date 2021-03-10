Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

Contact Seller
2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC 4dr 3.0L BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC 4dr 3.0L BlueTEC

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

  1. 6732473
  2. 6732473
  3. 6732473
  4. 6732473
  5. 6732473
  6. 6732473
  7. 6732473
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

184,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6732473
  • Stock #: 4187
  • VIN: 4JGBB25E89A483596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 4187
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save 


2009 Mercedes Benz ML320 184000KM, AWD 


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


Features 


5 PASSENGER


AIR BAG DUAL


CD CHANGER


DIESEL


HEATED SEATS DRIVER PASSENGER


NAVIGATIONAL SYSTEM


ON STAR


POWER DRIVER PASSENGER SEATS


POWER LIFTGATE


POWER LOCKS


POWER WINDOWS


SUN ROOF


TRACTION CONTROL


VINYL INTERIOR


And More!


 


Asking $9999 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Folding Rear Seat
ABS Brakes
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoSave Winnipeg

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 174,000 KM
$8,200 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 126,000 KM
$10,498 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue AW...
 183,000 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic

Email AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory