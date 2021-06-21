Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Pro

204-298-0123

2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL63 AMG

2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL63 AMG

Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7338989
  • VIN: WDBSK70F69F149960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

-- Mint Condition -- Brand new Tires -- AMG SL63 -- Rare -- Hard top convertible -- 6.2L/518-hp/465-lb-ft

-- 2009 Mercedes Benz SL63 AMG has only 81,000 kms, is fully loaded w/ all power options, Sunroof, Navigation, Front and rear parking sensors, Leather interior w/ Alcantara, Carbon Fibre trim, Hard top convertible, Paddle shifter, Brand new tires, and more.

-- Safety certified

-- 1 Year Power train warranty included.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Seat-Massage
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Imports Pro

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

