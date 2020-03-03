2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** LOW LOW KMS!! *** UNIQUE COLOR COMBO!! *** LOCAL TRADE!!! *** This MINI Clubman is the perfect blend of Retro styling cues and modern BMW Engineering! Blast down the twisty roads with a great big smile this summer! Super cool and unique car with lots of great features like a Dual POWER SUNROOF (front and Rear)......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......BLUETOOTH Hands-free Connectivity......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB, CD)......Multi-Colored Mood Lighting!......Transmission Manual-Shift Mode w/ Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shifters!......Tilt & Telescoping Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel......Black LEATHER Interior......The Clubman is a coupe body style with a passenger side rear Reverse Door, this allows for greater ease of entry and exit for backseat passengers over other Mini's!......Swing Open Twin Rear Cargo Doors w/ Folding Rear Seats for plenty of cargo space......Two Tone Cream and Black Paint looks Fantastic!......Full Power Convenience Package......and 16\" Alloy Wheels!
PLEASE NOTE: A full set of winter wheels & tires are available with this vehicle. Original price was $1,000.00+ will sell for $600.
Comes with custom fit All-Weather Mini Mats. only 100,000 Kms!!! Priced to sell at $9,985.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
