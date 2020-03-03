2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Power Options Power Steering

Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Comfort Front air conditioning

Air filtration Convenience External temperature display

Cupholders: Front

Additional Features Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Cornering brake control

Radio: AM/FM

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Multi-function display

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel trim: leather

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Front headrests: adjustable

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Spare tire size: temporary

Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area

Storage: door pockets

Front bumper color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Upholstery: leatherette

Spare wheel type: steel

In-Dash CD: single disc

Center console trim: alloy

Dash trim: alloy

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Grille color: chrome

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready

Footwell lights

One-touch windows: 2

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Power windows: front

Front headrests: 2

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Front air conditioning zones: single

Driver seat manual adjustments: height

Passenger seat manual adjustments: height

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Rear door type: barn

Rolling code security: key

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Rear headrests: 3

Tuned suspension: sport

Impact sensor: door unlock

Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse

Door handle color: chrome

Rear seat folding: flat

Total speakers: 6

Rear brake diameter: 10.2

Ambient lighting: color-adjustable

Front brake diameter: 11.0

Front brake width: 0.9

Rear brake width: 0.4

Easy entry: manual rear seat

Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench

Wheel spokes: 5

Rear wiper: with washer

Interior accents: chrome

Door sill trim: stainless steel

Impact sensor: fuel cut-off

Front wipers: speed sensitive

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Window defogger: rear

Side door type: passenger-side hinged swing-out

Mirror color: accent

Fuel economy display: range

Passenger seat manual adjustments: 6

Cupholders: rear

Side curtain airbags: rear

Crumple zones: rear

