Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

*Sunroof!, Bluetooth, Htd. Seats!*

Watch This Vehicle

2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

*Sunroof!, Bluetooth, Htd. Seats!*

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 4747137
  2. 4747137
  3. 4747137
  4. 4747137
  5. 4747137
  6. 4747137
  7. 4747137
  8. 4747137
  9. 4747137
  10. 4747137
  11. 4747137
  12. 4747137
  13. 4747137
  14. 4747137
  15. 4747137
  16. 4747137
  17. 4747137
  18. 4747137
  19. 4747137
  20. 4747137
  21. 4747137
  22. 4747137
  23. 4747137
  24. 4747137
  25. 4747137
  26. 4747137
  27. 4747137
  28. 4747137
  29. 4747137
  30. 4747137
  31. 4747137
  32. 4747137
Contact Seller

$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4747137
  • Stock #: SCV3849
  • VIN: WMWML33509TX35054
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
*** LOW LOW KMS!! *** UNIQUE COLOR COMBO!! *** LOCAL TRADE!!! *** This MINI Clubman is the perfect blend of Retro styling cues and modern BMW Engineering! Blast down the twisty roads with a great big smile this summer! Super cool and unique car with lots of great features like a Dual POWER SUNROOF (front and Rear)......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......BLUETOOTH Hands-free Connectivity......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB, CD)......Multi-Colored Mood Lighting!......Transmission Manual-Shift Mode w/ Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shifters!......Tilt & Telescoping Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel......Black LEATHER Interior......The Clubman is a coupe body style with a passenger side rear Reverse Door, this allows for greater ease of entry and exit for backseat passengers over other Mini's!......Swing Open Twin Rear Cargo Doors w/ Folding Rear Seats for plenty of cargo space......Two Tone Cream and Black Paint looks Fantastic!......Full Power Convenience Package......and 16\" Alloy Wheels!

PLEASE NOTE: A full set of winter wheels & tires are available with this vehicle. Original price was $1,000.00+ will sell for $600.

Comes with custom fit All-Weather Mini Mats. only 100,000 Kms!!! Priced to sell at $9,985.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Convenience
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Additional Features
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Cornering brake control
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Upholstery: leatherette
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Center console trim: alloy
  • Dash trim: alloy
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
  • Footwell lights
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Power windows: front
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Rear door type: barn
  • Rolling code security: key
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Tuned suspension: sport
  • Impact sensor: door unlock
  • Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
  • Door handle color: chrome
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Rear brake diameter: 10.2
  • Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
  • Front brake diameter: 11.0
  • Front brake width: 0.9
  • Rear brake width: 0.4
  • Easy entry: manual rear seat
  • Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
  • Wheel spokes: 5
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Interior accents: chrome
  • Door sill trim: stainless steel
  • Impact sensor: fuel cut-off
  • Front wipers: speed sensitive
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Side door type: passenger-side hinged swing-out
  • Mirror color: accent
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: 6
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Crumple zones: rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2020 RAM 1500 Full L...
 23,000 KM
$55,800 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 24,000 KM
$43,875 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 3500 New Ge...
 16,000 KM
$47,800 + tax & lic
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494

Send A Message