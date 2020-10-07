2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Exterior Xenon Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Premium Synthetic Interior

