2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!
2009 MINI Cooper S Clubman 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged 6-Speed FWD Hot Chocolate Metallic
Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Front fog lights, Front Sport Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leatherette Upholstery, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo Audio System w/RDS, Rear fog lights, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6