Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

S

Watch This Vehicle

2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

S

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6175539
  2. 6175539
  3. 6175539
Contact Seller

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6175539
  • Stock #: F3PDAE
  • VIN: WMWMM33579TP90193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hot Chocolate
  • Interior Colour Hot Chocolate
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PDAE
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2009 MINI Cooper S Clubman 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged 6-Speed FWD Hot Chocolate Metallic

Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Front fog lights, Front Sport Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leatherette Upholstery, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo Audio System w/RDS, Rear fog lights, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Xenon Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Premium Synthetic Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2015 Hyundai Accent ...
 119,814 KM
$8,989 + tax & lic
2009 Land Rover LR2 ...
 126,617 KM
$7,980 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 4,898 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory