Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
204-589-6047
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,092 KM
Vehicle Description
🏁 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Ralliart 5dr AWD – $7,990 + tax
VIN: JA3AY68V49U612383 | Mileage: 226,092 km | Carfax Available!
📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call (431)-777-7528
TURBOCHARGED RALLY-BRED PERFORMANCE – AWD THRILLS!
Looking for turbocharged performance with AWD capability? This 2009 Lancer Sportback Ralliart 5dr delivers rally-inspired handling, all-weather traction, and aggressive styling—perfect for enthusiasts who want exciting driving without breaking the bank.
Key Features:
✅ 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder – 237 HP with MIVEC turbo technology
✅ AWD with Active Center Differential – Rally-proven all-weather traction
✅ 5-door hatchback design – Aggressive looks with practical cargo space
✅ Sport-tuned suspension – Sharp handling and confident cornering
✅ 6-speed Twin Clutch SST transmission – Lightning-fast paddle-shift control
✅ Sport interior – Bolstered seats, sport steering wheel, performance gauges
✅ Dual exhaust, aggressive body kit, fog lights
✅ Extra tire set included – Winter-ready value
✅ Carfax available – Full vehicle history report
Perfect For:
🏁 Driving enthusiasts wanting turbocharged AWD performance
❄️ Manitoba winters – AWD confidence with sporty handling
🎒 Active lifestyles needing cargo space with excitement
💰 Budget-conscious buyers seeking performance value
🚗 Fans of rally-inspired Japanese sport compacts
Why Hiru Auto?
✅ Third-party warranty & financing available
✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer – Quality guaranteed
📞 Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St today!
Turbocharged AWD fun at this price won't last—serious enthusiasts only!
Vehicle Features
