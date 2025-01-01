Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);>🏁 <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>2009 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Ralliart 5dr AWD – $7,990 + tax</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>VIN:</span> JA3AY68V49U612383 | <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>Mileage:</span> 226,092 km | <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>Carfax Available!</span></p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);>📍 <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Hiru Auto Sales & Service</span> | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />📞 <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>Call (431)-777-7528</span></p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);><span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>TURBOCHARGED RALLY-BRED PERFORMANCE – AWD THRILLS!</span></p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);>Looking for turbocharged performance with AWD capability? This 2009 Lancer Sportback Ralliart 5dr delivers rally-inspired handling, all-weather traction, and aggressive styling—perfect for enthusiasts who want exciting driving without breaking the bank.</p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);><span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Key Features:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder</span> – 237 HP with MIVEC turbo technology<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>AWD with Active Center Differential</span> – Rally-proven all-weather traction<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>5-door hatchback design</span> – Aggressive looks with practical cargo space<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Sport-tuned suspension</span> – Sharp handling and confident cornering<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>6-speed Twin Clutch SST transmission</span> – Lightning-fast paddle-shift control<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Sport interior</span> – Bolstered seats, sport steering wheel, performance gauges<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Dual exhaust, aggressive body kit, fog lights</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Extra tire set included</span> – Winter-ready value<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>Carfax available</span> – Full vehicle history report</p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);><span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Perfect For:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />🏁 Driving enthusiasts wanting turbocharged AWD performance<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />❄️ Manitoba winters – AWD confidence with sporty handling<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />🎒 Active lifestyles needing cargo space with excitement<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />💰 Budget-conscious buyers seeking performance value<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />🚗 Fans of rally-inspired Japanese sport compacts</p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);><span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Why Hiru Auto?</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ Third-party warranty & financing available<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer – Quality guaranteed</p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);>📞 <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St today!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />Turbocharged AWD fun at this price wont last—serious enthusiasts only!</p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);>#MitsubishiLancer #Ralliart #Turbo #AWD #Sportback #5dr #PerformanceCar #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #CarfaxAvailable #ExtraTires</p>

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

226,092 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

5dr Sportback Ralliart

Watch This Vehicle
13141930

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

5dr Sportback Ralliart

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

204-589-6047

  1. 1762277213881
  2. 1762277214319
  3. 1762277214769
  4. 1762277215202
  5. 1762277215597
  6. 1762277216033
  7. 1762277216502
  8. 1762277216901
  9. 1762277217320
  10. 1762277217744
  11. 1762277218166
  12. 1762277218627
  13. 1762277219045
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
226,092KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA3AY68V49U612383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,092 KM

Vehicle Description

🏁 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Ralliart 5dr AWD – $7,990 + tax
VIN: JA3AY68V49U612383 | Mileage: 226,092 km | Carfax Available!

📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call (431)-777-7528

TURBOCHARGED RALLY-BRED PERFORMANCE – AWD THRILLS!

Looking for turbocharged performance with AWD capability? This 2009 Lancer Sportback Ralliart 5dr delivers rally-inspired handling, all-weather traction, and aggressive styling—perfect for enthusiasts who want exciting driving without breaking the bank.

Key Features:
✅ 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder – 237 HP with MIVEC turbo technology
✅ AWD with Active Center Differential – Rally-proven all-weather traction
✅ 5-door hatchback design – Aggressive looks with practical cargo space
✅ Sport-tuned suspension – Sharp handling and confident cornering
✅ 6-speed Twin Clutch SST transmission – Lightning-fast paddle-shift control
✅ Sport interior – Bolstered seats, sport steering wheel, performance gauges
✅ Dual exhaust, aggressive body kit, fog lights
✅ Extra tire set included – Winter-ready value
✅ Carfax available – Full vehicle history report

Perfect For:
🏁 Driving enthusiasts wanting turbocharged AWD performance
❄️ Manitoba winters – AWD confidence with sporty handling
🎒 Active lifestyles needing cargo space with excitement
💰 Budget-conscious buyers seeking performance value
🚗 Fans of rally-inspired Japanese sport compacts

Why Hiru Auto?
✅ Third-party warranty & financing available
✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer – Quality guaranteed

📞 Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St today!
Turbocharged AWD fun at this price won't last—serious enthusiasts only!

#MitsubishiLancer #Ralliart #Turbo #AWD #Sportback #5dr #PerformanceCar #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #CarfaxAvailable #ExtraTires

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer 5dr Sportback Ralliart for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer 5dr Sportback Ralliart 226,092 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCAB 163
2010 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCAB 163" XLT 204,806 KM $10,299 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2 181,418 KM $10,499 + tax & lic

Email Hiru Auto Sales and Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

Call Dealer

204-589-XXXX

(click to show)

204-589-6047

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

204-589-6047

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer