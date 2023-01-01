2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 7 , 4 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10350216

10350216 VIN: JA4MT41X29Z604695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Anthracite

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 167,425 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Equalizer Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.