2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

167,425 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

XLS

XLS

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

167,425KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350216
  • VIN: JA4MT41X29Z604695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 167,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautifully equipped with Sunroof, premium sound with third row seating, Selectable 4 wheel drive,   Alloy Wheels,remote start, heated seats, Cruise control, Power windows, Locks & Mirrors,  A/C, and lots more! Local Manitoba vehicle with a good dealership service history. Safety Certified and routine servicing have just been completed,   Drives beautifully, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Reasonably Priced at $10,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 37 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillivary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.



Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

