2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

98,871 KM

$6,652

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

ES *As-Traded

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

98,871KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6459097
  • Stock #: F3TBTC
  • VIN: JA4LT21W79Z601279

Vehicle Details

  • Mileage 98,871 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax.

How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
16" Alloy Wheels
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

