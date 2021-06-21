Menu
2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

166,400 KM

Details Description

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

LS SUNROOF, LOADED

LS SUNROOF, LOADED

Location

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

166,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7527881
  • Stock #: 5651
  • VIN: JA4MT31X69Z605651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5651
  • Mileage 166,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER

AM/FM/CD, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

