2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

$2,750 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8868695

8868695 Stock #: F4M1VU

F4M1VU VIN: JA4MT31X29Z607056

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4M1VU

Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control rear window defogger Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear window defroster w/timer Active front headrests Rear heater ducts Anti-theft alarm system Leather-wrapped shift knob (2) rear coat hangers Rear seat centre armrest w/dual cupholders Dual visors/vanity mirrors Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down Front & rear door pockets w/integrated bottle holders (4) retractable passenger assist grips Driver side pull-out cupholder (4) cargo area tie-down hooks Under-floor stowable third row compact seat Instrumentation-inc: speedometer & tachometer Dashboard centre storage w/lid Dual illuminated locking glovebox Driver-side seatback pocket Centre console w/slide-adjustable armrest, dual cupholders Lighting-inc: front map, rear & cargo area Multi-info display-inc: trip meter, odometer, outside temp, avg fuel consumption, driving distance, water temp & low fuel warning lights Safety Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor System Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution chassis (RISE) Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensor Driver & front passenger side thorax airbags Front & rear side curtain airbags 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions Height-adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH) Head impact absorption roof & pillars Front crumple zones Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Front/rear stabilizer bars Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Variable pwr rack & pinion steering 3.0L SOHC MPFI 24-valve V6 MIVEC engine 6-speed Sportronic automatic transmission w/OD Compact T155/90D16 spare tire Electronically controlled 4-wheel drive w/drive mode selection Powertrain Automatic Transmission Exterior tinted windows Rear Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Colour-keyed bumpers Temporary spare tire Intermittent rear wiper w/washer Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers Auto-off halogen headlights Light tint glass Flap-folding rear tailgate Rear LED tail lamps Colour-keyed folding heated pwr mirrors Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission

