2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

170,000 KM

$2,750

+ tax & licensing
$2,750

+ taxes & licensing

LS *AS-IS* | 7 Seats | AWD

2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS *AS-IS* | 7 Seats | AWD

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$2,750

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: F4M1VU
  • VIN: JA4MT31X29Z607056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.
How the Birchwood As-Is Program benefits the consumer:

- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for first time car buyers and value hunters.
- Public offer before wholesale.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear window defroster w/timer
Active front headrests
Rear heater ducts
Anti-theft alarm system
Leather-wrapped shift knob
(2) rear coat hangers
Rear seat centre armrest w/dual cupholders
Dual visors/vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down
Front & rear door pockets w/integrated bottle holders
(4) retractable passenger assist grips
Driver side pull-out cupholder
(4) cargo area tie-down hooks
Under-floor stowable third row compact seat
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer & tachometer
Dashboard centre storage w/lid
Dual illuminated locking glovebox
Driver-side seatback pocket
Centre console w/slide-adjustable armrest, dual cupholders
Lighting-inc: front map, rear & cargo area
Multi-info display-inc: trip meter, odometer, outside temp, avg fuel consumption, driving distance, water temp & low fuel warning lights
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution chassis (RISE)
Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensor
Driver & front passenger side thorax airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Height-adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners
Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH)
Head impact absorption roof & pillars
Front crumple zones
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
3.0L SOHC MPFI 24-valve V6 MIVEC engine
6-speed Sportronic automatic transmission w/OD
Compact T155/90D16 spare tire
Electronically controlled 4-wheel drive w/drive mode selection
Automatic Transmission
tinted windows
Rear Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Colour-keyed bumpers
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Auto-off halogen headlights
Light tint glass
Flap-folding rear tailgate
Rear LED tail lamps
Colour-keyed folding heated pwr mirrors
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
3RD ROW SEATING
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

