2009 Nissan Altima

130,000 KM

Details

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2009 Nissan Altima

2009 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 2.5

2009 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 2.5

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8246487
  • Stock #: 4285
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E19C191110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Other
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4285
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2009 Nissan Altima, 130 000KM


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES  


5 PASSENGER


AIR CONDITIONING


CRUISE CONTROL


HEATED SEATS


LEATHER INTERIOR


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


 


AND MORE! 


 


Asking $6999 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions. 

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

