204-774-8900
2009 Nissan Altima
4dr Sdn I4 2.5
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8246487
- Stock #: 4285
- VIN: 1N4AL21E19C191110
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Other
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)
2009 Nissan Altima, 130 000KM
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
FEATURES
5 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
CRUISE CONTROL
HEATED SEATS
LEATHER INTERIOR
POWER LOCKS
POWER STEERING
POWER WINDOWS
AND MORE!
Asking $6999 + taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
** Warranty Available **
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
www.autosavewpg.com
While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.
Vehicle Features
