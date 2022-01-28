Menu
2009 Nissan Rogue

130,000 KM

Details Description

$9,695

+ tax & licensing
Famous Motors

204-222-1400

SL

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

130,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8232531
  • VIN: JN8AS58V59W180148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes with HEATED SEATS/SUNROOF/STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS + TIPTRONIC AND MUCH MORE.

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $138.84 bi-weekly over 48 months at 6.99% OAC.

Click here to get your pre-approval

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

APPLY FOR FINANCING HERE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

