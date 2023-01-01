2009 Nissan Sentra

$8,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10521153

10521153 Stock #: 5692B

5692B VIN: 3N1AB61E29L644694

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Onyx Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5692B

Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features All Equipped Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.