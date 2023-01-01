Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Sentra

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Sentra

2009 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 FE+

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 FE+

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

  1. 10521153
  2. 10521153
  3. 10521153
  4. 10521153
  5. 10521153
  6. 10521153
  7. 10521153
  8. 10521153
  9. 10521153
  10. 10521153
  11. 10521153
  12. 10521153
  13. 10521153
  14. 10521153
  15. 10521153
  16. 10521153
  17. 10521153
  18. 10521153
  19. 10521153
  20. 10521153
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
139,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10521153
  • Stock #: 5692B
  • VIN: 3N1AB61E29L644694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Onyx Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5692B
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 139,000 Km, 4 Cyl, Auto, 4 Door, A/C, Power Windows, Much more,

Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included)

If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401

Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

All Equipped
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fort Rouge Auto Centre

2019 Ford Transit VA...
 91,000 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Expre...
 174,000 KM
$17,450 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Sentra 4...
 139,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fort Rouge Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-1847

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory