Fort Rouge Auto Centre
204-261-1847
2009 Nissan Sentra
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 FE+
Location
Fort Rouge Auto Centre
680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5
139,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10521153
- Stock #: 5692B
- VIN: 3N1AB61E29L644694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Onyx Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 139,000 Km, 4 Cyl, Auto, 4 Door, A/C, Power Windows, Much more,
Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included)
If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401
Dealer Permit # 4273
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
All Equipped
Cloth Interior
