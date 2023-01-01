2009 Nissan Versa

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 8 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9484017

9484017 Stock #: 3223

3223 VIN: 3N1BC13E79L468033

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 85,851 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.