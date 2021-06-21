2009 Pontiac Montana

$3,590 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 2 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7441856

7441856 Stock #: F44X1T

F44X1T VIN: 1GMDU03109D122899

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cocoa Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F44X1T

Mileage 92,206 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.